Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Tenet Security Platform: Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation. built by Tenet Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent monitoring via lightweight Guardian Agent sensor, Automated discovery and mapping of AI agents, MCPs, and tool integrations, Agentjacking detection and prevention..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.