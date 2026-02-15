Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security: Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include GenAI application discovery and categorization across 4000+ applications, Real-time visibility into GenAI app usage and users, 80+ GenAI-specific attributes for application profiling..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.