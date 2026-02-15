Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI usage will find value in Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security because it catches GenAI app sprawl before data walks out the door. The 4000+ application catalog with 80+ GenAI-specific attributes and inline blocking of sensitive data transfers directly addresses NIST PR.DS and ID.AM, the two functions most organizations botch when GenAI adoption outpaces policy. Skip this if you need mature incident response orchestration; Palo Alto built this for prevention and visibility, not post-breach forensics.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security: Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include GenAI application discovery and categorization across 4000+ applications, Real-time visibility into GenAI app usage and users, 80+ GenAI-specific attributes for application profiling..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security differentiates with GenAI application discovery and categorization across 4000+ applications, Real-time visibility into GenAI app usage and users, 80+ GenAI-specific attributes for application profiling.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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