Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Osavul: AI-powered platform for detecting and countering information threats. built by Osavul. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of information threats, Monitoring of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.