Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Operant AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need runtime visibility into model behavior and API traffic; Operant AI AI Gatekeeper delivers this through Kubernetes-native instrumentation-free deployment that catches prompt injection, model poisoning, and data exfiltration at execution time. The zero-instrumentation Helm integration means you're blocking threats without rewriting application code, and NIST alignment on continuous monitoring and platform security reflects the runtime-first architecture. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is still experimental or confined to third-party APIs you don't control; Gatekeeper assumes you're running your own models or managed instances where you can enforce policies inline.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Operant AI AI Gatekeeper for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper differentiates with AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is developed by Operant AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Operant AI AI Gatekeeper serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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