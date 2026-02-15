Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Lasso Intent Security: Real-time intent analysis platform for detecting and preventing AI agent threats. built by lasso security. Core capabilities include Real-time intent analysis in under 50ms with 99.83% claimed threat detection accuracy, Autonomous agent governance to ensure AI agents operate within authorized scope and policy, Tool and response alignment validation at specific interaction checkpoints..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.