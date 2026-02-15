Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Deep Instinct DSX Companion: GenAI-powered malware analysis tool for unknown & zero-day threats. built by Deep Instinct. Core capabilities include Static analysis of binaries, scripts, documents, and shortcut files, Natural language explanation of malicious code intent and actions, Analysis of unknown and zero-day malware..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.