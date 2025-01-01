Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..

Protegrity Data Protection: Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.