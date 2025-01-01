Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Charley is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Charlemagne Labs. Protegrity Data Protection is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Protegrity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud data warehouses will get the most from Protegrity Data Protection because its vaultless tokenization architecture eliminates the operational burden of managing separate encryption key infrastructure. The platform's field-level protection works natively with Snowflake, BigQuery, and Redshift without proxy overhead, and its role-based masking applies data policies consistently across static and dynamic access patterns. Skip this if your primary need is masking test data for developers; Protegrity's pricing and deployment complexity are overkill for that use case alone.
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Charley vs Protegrity Data Protection for your data loss prevention needs.
Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..
Protegrity Data Protection: Field-level data protection platform with tokenization, encryption & masking. built by Protegrity. Core capabilities include Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Charley differentiates with Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). Protegrity Data Protection differentiates with Field-level tokenization with vaultless architecture, AES symmetric encryption for sensitive data fields, Static and dynamic data masking based on policy rules.
Agent Charley is developed by Charlemagne Labs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Protegrity Data Protection is developed by Protegrity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Charley integrates with Iru, Slack, JAMF. Protegrity Data Protection integrates with Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Charley and Protegrity Data Protection serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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