Agent Charley: Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a. built by Charlemagne Labs. Core capabilities include Real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, Page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, Confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence)..

DACS Pro Zero Trust Endpoint Secure Workspace: Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control. built by DataCloak. Core capabilities include Multiple independent secure workspaces on single device, Kernel-level security sandbox with data isolation, Encrypted data protection within secure workspaces..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.