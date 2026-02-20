AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

BatchPurifier: Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal Software Tool for Windows. built by Digital Confidence. Core capabilities include Batch Multi-Format Hidden Data & Metadata Removal..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.