AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.