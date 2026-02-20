AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive data through browsers daily should evaluate Atakama Browser Security for its native masking and watermarking controls that stop exfiltration at the point of human interaction, not at the network edge. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, covering both data confidentiality enforcement and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if your data leakage risk sits primarily in email, cloud storage, or unmanaged endpoints; Atakama is unapologetically browser-scoped, which is its strength and its boundary.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control for your data loss prevention needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control: Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Sensitive data masking in the browser, Web page watermarking for confidential content..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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