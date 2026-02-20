AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. Array Networks struXture™ InMotion is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from legacy DLP will see immediate value in Array Networks struXture™ InMotion's AI-driven classification, which cuts noise without sacrificing catch rate across email, cloud apps, and network traffic simultaneously. The tool handles both traditional data types and modern AI workload protection (ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini integrations) in a single policy engine, covering NIST PR.DS data security controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics and post-incident response workflows; struXture™ InMotion optimizes for prevention and access control, not investigation.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs Array Networks struXture™ InMotion for your data loss prevention needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion: AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data classification, Automated policy generation, Role-based access control..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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