AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..

APFS FUSE Driver for Linux: A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.