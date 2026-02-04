Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Scalekit SCIM: SCIM implementation for automated user provisioning and deprovisioning. built by Scalekit. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning, Automated user deprovisioning, User and group synchronization from enterprise directories..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.