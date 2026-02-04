Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is a commercial non-human identity tool by Aembit. Agen for Workforce is a commercial non-human identity tool by Frontegg. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple cloud environments need Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads because it's the only platform that treats machine identities as first-class citizens with the same access control rigor you'd apply to humans. The platform's secretless authentication model and just-in-time credential delivery eliminate the credential sprawl that makes AI workload breaches catastrophic, while runtime policy enforcement covers both NIST PR.AA identity governance and DE.CM continuous monitoring simultaneously. Skip this if your organization is still treating agent access as a bolt-on to user IAM; Aembit requires you to rethink identity architecture, not just bolt on another tool.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents accessing internal systems need Agen for Workforce because it's the only platform that treats agent identity and permissions as a first-class problem rather than bolting governance onto an existing IAM system. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM across agent lifecycle management, audit trails, and approval workflows, which means you're not manually tracking which agents touched which APIs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agents internally or if you're looking for a general IAM platform that happens to support agents; Agen is purpose-built for the agent-as-user model and will feel narrow if agents are still peripheral to your stack.
IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
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Common questions about comparing Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads vs Agen for Workforce for your non-human identity needs.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..
Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads differentiates with Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access. Agen for Workforce differentiates with Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is developed by Aembit. Agen for Workforce is developed by Frontegg. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads and Agen for Workforce serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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