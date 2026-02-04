Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.