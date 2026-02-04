Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Oak Agentic Identity Governance: Governs AI agent identities with discovery, ownership mapping, and access reviews. built by Oak. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across SaaS, homegrown, shadow, and custom deployments, Unified agent inventory with contextual metadata, Human ownership mapping for every agent via a living identity graph..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.