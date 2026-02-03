AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.