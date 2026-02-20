Aleph Networks Services

Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting high-value digital assets across supply chains will get the most from Aleph Networks Services, particularly those managing sensitive executives or IP that appears on dark web forums and leaked databases before internal discovery. The platform monitors 100M+ sources across surface, deep, and dark web layers with compliance reporting for DORA and NIS2, covering the detection and analysis gap that most internal-only security programs leave open. Skip this if your organization needs incident response automation or threat hunting; Aleph Networks is monitoring and intelligence only, not a platform for containment or remediation workflows.