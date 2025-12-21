Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance: AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.