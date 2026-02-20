Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance: AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.