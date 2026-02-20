Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Turing is a commercial ai red teaming tool by PrivaSapien. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping LLMs into production need Agent Turing because it catches what manual red teaming misses: multi-turn jailbreaks and privacy leaks that single-prompt tests won't surface. The Turing Tree algorithm stress-tests across privacy, safety, and fairness in parallel, cutting audit cycles to weeks instead of months. Skip this if your LLMs are internal-only experiments or if you lack a dedicated AI governance function; Agent Turing assumes you're already committed to substantive risk assessment before deployment.
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance
Enterprise and mid-market security teams shipping LLMs internally need Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance to map AI risk against actual regulatory requirements instead of guessing. It maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and OWASP LLM Top 10 simultaneously, with automated red teaming result correlation that saves months of manual compliance work. Skip this if your org treats AI governance as a one-time audit checkbox rather than continuous monitoring, or if you're still in the "we don't know what LLMs we're running" phase; SPLX assumes you have visibility into your stack first.
Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness.
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Agent Turing vs Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance for your ai red teaming needs.
Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance: AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Turing differentiates with Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance differentiates with Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import.
Agent Turing is developed by PrivaSapien. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Turing and Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance serve similar AI Red Teaming use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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