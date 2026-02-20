Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Mindgard AI Security Testing Solution: AI security testing platform for red teaming, vulnerability assessment & defense. built by Mindgard limited. Core capabilities include AI attack surface mapping, Automated AI red teaming, AI vulnerability detection and assessment..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.