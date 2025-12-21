Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Lumeus MCP Security: Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include MCP server discovery across IDE environments, Sanctioned vs. unsanctioned MCP server inventory, Centralized deployment and governance of enterprise MCP servers..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.