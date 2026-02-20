Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Lumeus MCP Security: Secures MCP sessions in AI dev environments via proxy, discovery, and policy enforcement. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include MCP server discovery across IDE environments, Sanctioned vs. unsanctioned MCP server inventory, Centralized deployment and governance of enterprise MCP servers..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.