Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.