Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Armor for Amazon Web Services is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Armor Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
Security teams running AWS workloads who need managed threat detection without building an in-house SOC should pick Armor for Amazon Web Services; it handles log ingestion, correlation, and incident response across your AWS footprint through a single agent. The tool excels at continuous monitoring and incident analysis (NIST DE.CM and RS.AN), with HIPAA and PCI compliance controls already wired in for regulated workloads. Skip this if you're looking for broader cloud coverage beyond AWS or need deep forensic capabilities for complex incident reconstruction; Armor prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach investigation depth.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads.
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Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs Armor for Amazon Web Services for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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