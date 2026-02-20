Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping software at scale need JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform to stop vulnerabilities before artifacts reach production; its continuous scanning across centralized repositories catches issues that per-package testing misses, and support for ML model management addresses supply chain risk in AI/ML pipelines that most SCA tools ignore. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM, meaning you get the audit trail and asset visibility regulators demand without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization treats artifact management as a checkbox task rather than a security function; JFrog assumes supply chain governance matters enough to enforce policy across the entire SDLC.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) differentiates with Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform differentiates with Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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