aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..

JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.