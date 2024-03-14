Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.

Apate

Fraud and abuse teams at startups and SMBs handling high call volumes will get the most from Apate because its AI bots actively engage scammers across voice and SMS to extract actionable intelligence rather than passively blocking them. The hybrid deployment model and real-time scammer conversation capture give you wallet addresses and bank accounts that feed directly into takedown workflows, which matters when you're resource-constrained and need each interaction to yield investigation leads. Skip this if you need detection-only capabilities; Apate is built around active engagement, so buyers uncomfortable with that posture or operating in heavily regulated fraud contexts where passive monitoring is preferred should look elsewhere.