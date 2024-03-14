ADBHoney is a free honeypots & deception tool. AMT Honeypot is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.
Security teams defending legacy Intel systems or managing air-gapped environments with minimal patching velocity will find AMT Honeypot valuable for its surgical focus on CVE-2017-5689 exploitation attempts, the vulnerability that remains actively scanned across enterprise networks six years after disclosure. The tool's Go-based simplicity means it deploys in minutes without the dependency bloat that kills honeypot adoption in resource-constrained labs. Skip this if you need breadth across multiple firmware families or alerting integration; AMT Honeypot logs locally and detects one vulnerability class, period.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability.
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Common questions about comparing ADBHoney vs AMT Honeypot for your honeypots & deception needs.
ADBHoney: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP..
AMT Honeypot: A Go-based honeypot that mimics Intel's AMT management service to detect and log exploitation attempts targeting the CVE-2017-5689 firmware vulnerability..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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