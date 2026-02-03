Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.

Phished Automated Security Awareness Training

Startups and SMBs stretched thin on security staff should use Phished Automated Security Awareness Training because the platform handles campaign setup and personalization without requiring dedicated IT overhead. The AI-powered phishing simulations adapt to user behavior and skill level, meaning you're not running the same generic test on everyone; the 360-topic curriculum also covers actual response workflows, not just awareness checkbox training. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SIEM or identity platforms,Phished is strongest when you want a standalone, fast-moving awareness program that gets employees trained and certified quickly.