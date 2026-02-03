Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Phished. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
Phished Automated Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs stretched thin on security staff should use Phished Automated Security Awareness Training because the platform handles campaign setup and personalization without requiring dedicated IT overhead. The AI-powered phishing simulations adapt to user behavior and skill level, meaning you're not running the same generic test on everyone; the 360-topic curriculum also covers actual response workflows, not just awareness checkbox training. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SIEM or identity platforms,Phished is strongest when you want a standalone, fast-moving awareness program that gets employees trained and certified quickly.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Phished Automated Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Phished Automated Security Awareness Training: Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification. built by Phished. Core capabilities include AI-powered levelized phishing simulations, Zero Incident Mail secure training environment, Gamified training sessions with certifications..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered levelized phishing simulations, Zero Incident Mail secure training environment, Gamified training sessions with certifications.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training is developed by Phished. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Phished Automated Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox