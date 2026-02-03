Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Phished. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Phished Automated Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs stretched thin on security staff should use Phished Automated Security Awareness Training because the platform handles campaign setup and personalization without requiring dedicated IT overhead. The AI-powered phishing simulations adapt to user behavior and skill level, meaning you're not running the same generic test on everyone; the 360-topic curriculum also covers actual response workflows, not just awareness checkbox training. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SIEM or identity platforms,Phished is strongest when you want a standalone, fast-moving awareness program that gets employees trained and certified quickly.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Phished Automated Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Phished Automated Security Awareness Training: Automated security awareness training with AI phishing simulations & gamification. built by Phished. Core capabilities include AI-powered levelized phishing simulations, Zero Incident Mail secure training environment, Gamified training sessions with certifications..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered levelized phishing simulations, Zero Incident Mail secure training environment, Gamified training sessions with certifications.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Phished Automated Security Awareness Training is developed by Phished. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Phished Automated Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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