Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms drowning in generic training modules should pick Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training for its AI-powered content generation, which actually cuts production time instead of just promising personalization. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function with role-based learning paths and phishing simulations integrated into a single workflow, eliminating the typical tool-swapping tax. Skip this if you need compliance training as your primary use case; the strength here is behavioral change through engagement analytics and custom content, not checkbox audits.
Keepnet Security Awareness Training
Teams building security culture from scratch,especially in startups and mid-market companies,should pick Keepnet Security Awareness Training for its behavioral science approach, which actually changes employee decision-making rather than just forcing compliance checkbox training. The platform covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) through phishing simulation tied directly to role-based training paths, so you're measuring what matters: whether people stop clicking malicious links. Skip this if you need compliance reporting to be your primary output; Keepnet prioritizes behavior change over audit trail density, which means your annual certification paperwork requires an extra step.
Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training vs Keepnet Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..
Keepnet Security Awareness Training: Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training differentiates with AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks. Keepnet Security Awareness Training differentiates with Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is developed by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training and Keepnet Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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