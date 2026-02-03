Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Keepnet Security Awareness Training
Teams building security culture from scratch,especially in startups and mid-market companies,should pick Keepnet Security Awareness Training for its behavioral science approach, which actually changes employee decision-making rather than just forcing compliance checkbox training. The platform covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) through phishing simulation tied directly to role-based training paths, so you're measuring what matters: whether people stop clicking malicious links. Skip this if you need compliance reporting to be your primary output; Keepnet prioritizes behavior change over audit trail density, which means your annual certification paperwork requires an extra step.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Keepnet Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Keepnet Security Awareness Training: Employee security awareness training platform with phishing simulation. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Keepnet Security Awareness Training differentiates with Security culture surveys and assessments, Phishing simulation campaigns, Security awareness training content library.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Security Awareness Training is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Keepnet Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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