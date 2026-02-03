Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Ironscales Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform integrated with email security. built by IRONSCALES. Core capabilities include Smart targeting based on roles and attack types using organization charts, Adaptive training content automatically sent to users who fail phishing simulations, Library of 100+ training videos in 10+ languages..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.