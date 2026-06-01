AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

Ironscales Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform integrated with email security. built by IRONSCALES. Core capabilities include Smart targeting based on roles and attack types using organization charts, Adaptive training content automatically sent to users who fail phishing simulations, Library of 100+ training videos in 10+ languages..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.