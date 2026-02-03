Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Hoxhunt Human Risk Management Platform: AI-powered platform for security awareness training and phishing simulations. built by Hoxhunt. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing simulations across email, Slack, and Teams, Personalized training based on department, location, and progress, Automated micro-trainings triggered by simulation interactions..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.