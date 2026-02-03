Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Fable Security Platform: Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness. built by Fable Security. Core capabilities include Risk engine that quantifies employee risk from thousands of signals, Behavioral analysis to identify security hygiene and compliance issues, AI-generated personalized security briefings and interventions..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.