Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Fable Security Platform: Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness. built by Fable Security. Core capabilities include Risk engine that quantifies employee risk from thousands of signals, Behavioral analysis to identify security hygiene and compliance issues, AI-generated personalized security briefings and interventions..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.