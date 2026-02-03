Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

SoSafe Cybersecurity awareness training: Behavioral science-based cybersecurity awareness training platform. built by SoSafe. Core capabilities include Personalized microlearning based on employee role and risk level, Gamified interactive training modules, Coverage of phishing, ransomware, and insider threats..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.