Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. Infosec Infosec IQ is a commercial security awareness training tool by Infosec Institute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks will see immediate ROI from Infosec Infosec IQ because its alert-based training nudges actually change behavior instead of relying on annual checkbox compliance. The platform covers 3,000+ awareness modules and maps directly to NIST PR.AT and ID.IM functions, meaning you're building measurable human risk management alongside your technical controls. Skip this if your organization needs advanced endpoint detection or incident response automation; Infosec IQ is pure awareness training and phishing simulation, not a security platform.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs Infosec Infosec IQ for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Infosec Infosec IQ: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation and human risk mgmt. built by Infosec Institute. Core capabilities include 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. Infosec Infosec IQ differentiates with 3,000+ security awareness training resources, Phishing simulation testing, Alert-based training nudges for risky behaviors.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. Infosec Infosec IQ is developed by Infosec Institute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and Infosec Infosec IQ serve similar Human Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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