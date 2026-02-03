Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training
Security teams at startups and SMBs who need awareness training that actually sticks will find NINJIO's emotional profiling and monthly breach-based microlearning more effective than generic compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT and ID.RA requirements, and the one-click phishing reporter plus adaptive difficulty simulation create measurable behavior change faster than static modules. Skip this if you need a single vendor handling detection and response; NINJIO's managed services are add-ons, not core strengths, and the focus here is purely changing how humans respond to threats.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training differentiates with Emotional Susceptibility Profile for personalized training, Monthly microlearning video episodes based on real breaches, Attack vector-based phishing simulation with automated difficulty levels.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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