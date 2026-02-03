Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.

TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool

Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for its straightforward setup and low operational friction; you can run templated campaigns and pull vulnerability reports without needing a dedicated awareness program manager. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT (Awareness and Training) and deploys purely cloud-based, meaning no infrastructure work. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SIEM or require advanced role-based campaign segmentation; TitanHQ is built for organizations that want fast employee baseline assessments, not multi-year behavioral tracking across departments.