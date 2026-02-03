Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is a commercial phishing simulation tool by TitanHQ. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool
Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for its straightforward setup and low operational friction; you can run templated campaigns and pull vulnerability reports without needing a dedicated awareness program manager. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT (Awareness and Training) and deploys purely cloud-based, meaning no infrastructure work. Skip this if you need deep integration with your SIEM or require advanced role-based campaign segmentation; TitanHQ is built for organizations that want fast employee baseline assessments, not multi-year behavioral tracking across departments.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool: Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool differentiates with Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool is developed by TitanHQ. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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