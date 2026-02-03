Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

TitanHQ Phishing Simulation Tool: Phishing simulation tool for training employees to recognize social engineering. built by TitanHQ. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing email campaigns, Employee interaction tracking and logging, Credential harvesting simulation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.