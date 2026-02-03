Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.

Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation

Mid-market and enterprise security teams need to train employees on voice phishing because callback attacks bypass email filters entirely, and Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is the only platform built specifically for this threat vector with 250+ templates across 30+ languages and AI-generated voices that sound convincingly human. The tool's real-time behavioral analysis and adaptive learning tie directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, meaning you get measurable compliance evidence alongside threat reduction. Skip this if your organization relies on generic phishing simulations or if you need voice security integrated with broader anti-fraud infrastructure; Keepnet focuses narrowly on simulation and training, not endpoint detection or call blocking.