Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.

Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation

Mid-market and enterprise security teams need to train employees on voice phishing because callback attacks bypass email filters entirely, and Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is the only platform built specifically for this threat vector with 250+ templates across 30+ languages and AI-generated voices that sound convincingly human. The tool's real-time behavioral analysis and adaptive learning tie directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, meaning you get measurable compliance evidence alongside threat reduction. Skip this if your organization relies on generic phishing simulations or if you need voice security integrated with broader anti-fraud infrastructure; Keepnet focuses narrowly on simulation and training, not endpoint detection or call blocking.