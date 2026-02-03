Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need to train employees on voice phishing because callback attacks bypass email filters entirely, and Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is the only platform built specifically for this threat vector with 250+ templates across 30+ languages and AI-generated voices that sound convincingly human. The tool's real-time behavioral analysis and adaptive learning tie directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, meaning you get measurable compliance evidence alongside threat reduction. Skip this if your organization relies on generic phishing simulations or if you need voice security integrated with broader anti-fraud infrastructure; Keepnet focuses narrowly on simulation and training, not endpoint detection or call blocking.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI-powered callback/voice phishing simulation platform for employee training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation: AI-powered callback/voice phishing simulation platform for employee training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include 250+ customizable callback phishing templates in 30+ languages, AI-powered text-to-speech for voice simulation, Custom voice recording upload capability..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation differentiates with 250+ customizable callback phishing templates in 30+ languages, AI-powered text-to-speech for voice simulation, Custom voice recording upload capability.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and Keepnet Labs Callback Voice Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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