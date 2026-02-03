Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Awareways. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations
SMBs and mid-market teams that need phishing simulation with zero infrastructure lift should start with Awareways Social Engineering Simulations; the multi-vector approach spanning email, SMS, voice, and physical assessments catches the attack paths most competitors skip, and GDPR-compliant European data residency matters if your workforce spans the EU. The adaptive training engine personalizes follow-up based on individual failure patterns rather than broadcasting generic modules to everyone. Skip this if your organization demands a single vendor managing both simulation and downstream security awareness content library; Awareways is simulation-focused, leaving content curation to you.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Awareways Social Engineering Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is developed by Awareways. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Awareways Social Engineering Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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