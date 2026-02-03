Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..

Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.