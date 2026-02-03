Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Athena Dynamics Academy is a commercial security awareness training tool by Athena Dynamics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.
Security leaders at startups and mid-market companies need Athena Dynamics Academy to replace generic compliance checkbox training with role-specific phishing labs that actually change employee behavior. The platform bundles 1,000+ hands-on labs for security staff alongside customized lessons for non-technical employees and management, addressing NIST PR.AT awareness requirements without forcing you to cobble together separate tools. Skip this if your organization demands a full security culture platform with behavioral analytics or learning management system integrations; Athena is focused and narrow by design, which is precisely why it works for teams that want training to stick.
Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims
Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions vs Athena Dynamics Academy for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..
Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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