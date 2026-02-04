Ackcent Cybersecurity Training: Cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation services for employees. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity awareness programs for employees, Expert-led training sessions with real-world examples, AI-tutorized learning platform for knowledge assessment..

Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.