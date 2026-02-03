Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.