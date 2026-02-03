Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions vs ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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