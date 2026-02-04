Ackcent Cybersecurity Training: Cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation services for employees. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity awareness programs for employees, Expert-led training sessions with real-world examples, AI-tutorized learning platform for knowledge assessment..

ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.