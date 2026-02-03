Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..

AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.